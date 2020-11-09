Johnson finishes 5th in final race of NASCAR career

Knaus also ran his final race Sunday -- he's moving to an executive role with Hendricks Motorsports -- as did Clint Bowyer, who finished 24th.

Bowyer is headed to the Fox Sports booth after 15 full Cup seasons and 10 career wins. A former Xfinity Series champion, he won races for Chevrolet, Toyota and then Ford after replacing Hall of Famer Tony Stewart in the No. 14 when he retired in 2016.

A solid career, just not like Johnson's.

Johnson and Knaus teamed up to dominate NASCAR for more than a decade in the No. 48, pulling in a record-tying seven championships, including a staggering stretch of five straight. Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt are the only other drivers with seven championships.

Labeled boring early in his career, Johnson proved to be anything but, becoming a popular pitchman, fan favorite and one of the most well-liked drivers on the circuit.

When Johnson's final race was over, the respect was evident as crewmembers from every team lined the wall to high five the popular driver before he rides off into the sunset.

"That respect from my peers and respect from my industry is something I'll never, ever forget," Johnson said. "."