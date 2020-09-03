Johnson gets 2-shot lead and another crack at FedEx Cup

Rory McIlroy won last year from the No. 5 seed, meaning he started five behind. He posted an actual score of 13-under 267 and still needed the top two seeds — Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay — to falter. McIlroy was 10 shots better than Thomas, 22 shots better than Cantlay. That did the trick.

Is it possible for someone to start 10 shots behind and still win the $15 million bonus?

"It's going to happen one year," Marc Leishman said. "I just don't know if it'll be this year, next year or the year after. If the top three guys get off to a slow start ... 5 (under) could potentially be leading after one round."

Thomas knows how that works. He was the No. 1 seed a year ago, opened with a 70 and was in a three-way tie for the lead after one day. The rest of the week didn't go much better. But while he witnessed McIlroy winning from five shots behind at the start, a 10-shot deficit looks feasible only on paper.

"It would be one thing if they were 10 back of one person," Thomas said. "But there's 25 people ahead of them, and that's the hard part. I think if you gave me even par and you gave 'X' player at 10-under par and it was just us two, I think I'd have a better chance of catching him."