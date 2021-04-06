Johnson, McIlroy seeking exclusive company at the Masters

He isn't alone in his pursuit of trying to join an exclusive group.

McIlroy played his first practice round of the week with Dustin Johnson, the defending champion who established the scoring record of 20-under 268 in November when the course was much softer.

Only three other players have won the Masters back-to-back. Woods — him again — was the last to achieve that in 2002. Johnson isn't much on history, but he knew that one.

He also knows it won't be easy.

"You're going to have to put four good rounds together, especially with normal conditions," Johnson said. "You've got to do everything well. And with it firm and fast, it's just a really hard golf course because any hole at any time can jump out and get you.

"It just very tough to win once, and especially multiple times."

Those two words — firm and fast — are being mentioned about as much as green and jacket, and for good reason. Even with the tournament two days away from starting, shots landing on the greens are making a hollow sound that indicates this won't be target practice.