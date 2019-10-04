DOVER, Del. — Jimmie Johnson has a winless streak that's hit 88 races. He missed the playoffs for the first time in his career and lost any shot at winning a record eighth NASCAR championship.
The driver who once seemingly won at Dover International Speedway each time he grabbed the wheel is now a 30-1 longshot to do it again. Johnson is on his second crew chief of the season — and has faced hundreds of questions about his future.
How much longer will you drive, Jimmie?
Does the competitive fire still burn as the losses mount for a 44-year-old driver on the short list of NASCAR's greatest of all time?
Johnson each week publicly states he's no closer toward deciding his racing future than he was the week before.
Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Johnson's primary sponsor — the company that infuses the team with needed cash — had signed an extension to stay on the No. 48 Chevrolet for three years through 2023.
Johnson is only signed with Hendrick through 2020. The deal with Ally Financial should take Johnson through the end of his career. But when the seven-time champion calls it quits, he's not ready to say.
"I haven't made any decisions at this point," Johnson said. "I know everybody would like me to be in the car through 2023 and even past that, but I just haven't made that decision yet. I certainly didn't want to stand in the way of this great news, either."
Johnson extended his own track record for victories when he won at Dover for the 11th time on June 4, 2017. He matched his idol Cale Yarborough for sixth on NASCAR's career Cup victories list with 83. Johnson's eighth championship seemed within reach. So did the 90-win mark.
He hasn't won since — 88 races and counting headed into Dover's 100th race on Sunday.
Johnson swept Dover in 2002 and 2009 and won races in 2005, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. He also joined NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty (Martinsville-15, North Wilkesboro-15, Richmond-13, Rockingham-11) and Darrell Waltrip (Bristol-12, Martinsville-11) as drivers to win 11 races at a single track.
"I think an opinion or past experience at a track or past history, really gets you through the week and up to it, but it doesn't really change much once you get to the track and get to work," Johnson said.
Johnson has only three top-fives (he's twice had 20 in a season) and 10 top-10s (he's scored 24 in four seasons) and Hendrick dumped crew chief Kevin Meendering in July for Cliff Daniels. Johnson had won all seven titles with crew chief Chad Knaus before they were split up for the 2019 season. Johnson has made all 227 career starts for Hendrick since his debut in 2001.
Hendrick has expressed confidence Johnson will win again and hasn't pressured him for a decision. Hendrick also fields cars for William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, and they all made the playoffs.
"I'm going to take every day that I can get from Mr. Hendrick before I have to make my decision," Johnson said.