Johnson to be honored at Fortuna finale

Fontana has put in plenty of effort to make a special weekend for Johnson. Images of his face and his cars throughout the years are plastered around the track on banners and murals. Johnson will lead the field in a five-wide salute to the crowd during the pace laps, while his friend and former teammate, motocross star Ricky Johnson, serves as the honorary pace car driver.

And then Johnson's wife, Chandra, and daughters Genevieve and Lydia will drop the green flag.

“To come to my home track and see the effort that they put in to kind of honor me and my career means a lot to me, it really does," Johnson said. “I feel a lot of support.”

Johnson wasn't the first California driver to succeed in NASCAR, but he has long since surpassed the achievements of Dick Rathman, Ernie Irvan, Kevin Harvick and even Jeff Gordon to become the state's biggest stock car star.

Johnson's past is rosier than his present: He is stuck in a career-worst winless streak of 97 races.

So while Johnson can't help thinking about the past during his special weekend, he is still grounded in the reality of day-to-day competition. His memories of his inaugural victory in 2002 are a bit more pragmatic than you might expect.