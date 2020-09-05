Johnson turns rough day into 1-shot lead at East Lake

“I feel like I got my two bad rounds out of the way and I got two good ones coming, where the other guys, they’ve shot some good scores,” Johnson said. “My game feels good. I’ve still got a lot of confidence in everything I’m doing. Just I’ve got to hit it in the fairway. That’s pretty simple.”

He wasn't alone in his struggles.

Justin Thomas pulled within one shot until he couldn't convert birdie chances and then drove so far left on the 18th that he had to pitch out sideways, leading to bogey and a 71.

Jon Rahm again was keeping stride with Johnson until he found the water off the tee at the par-3 15th and made double bogey, followed by a wild drive that led to bogey on the 16th. He shot a 74, nine shots worse than his opening round. That left him four shots behind at 9 under.

That's what was so maddening for Thomas, who felt like he was hitting it well enough from tee to green. He ranks last in the 30-man field in putting, which would not surprise him.

“I should have never shot over par today with how well I played,” he said. “I just made absolutely nothing.”

That much was evident when his 6-foot par putt swirled in and out of the cup, and Thomas gave it a sarcastic thumbs-up.