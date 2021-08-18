Johnson without win and trying to recapture postseason form

Collin Morikawa is the No. 1 seed — he already earned a $2 million bonus for leading the FedEx Cup after the regular season — from his World Golf Championship title in March and his second major at the British Open in July.

Morikawa is leaning on lessons from last year, too, just different from Johnson.

He was coming off his first major at the PGA Championship, his second victory of the year. Whether it was complacency or just getting out of his routine, he was virtually a no-show during the lucrative postseason.

Morikawa missed the cut in The Northern Trust and finished nine shots behind at Olympia Fields. He had to settle for fifth in the final FedEx Cup standings.

"I might have expected to play better, that my standards were higher just because I'd won a PGA," Morikawa said. "I was looking at golf a little differently than I should have, and I needed to go back to what I was doing great, what I was doing well to play great golf."

Jordan Spieth is the No. 2 seed, followed by Patrick Cantlay, Harris English and Jon Rahm.