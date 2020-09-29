When you think of the United Way of Cayuga County – what do you think about? We believe that everyone deserves opportunities to have a good life---a quality education that leads to a stable job, income enough to support themselves and their family through retirement; good health, and a safety net in place for times of need. That’s why we work to create, invest in, and facilitate partnerships to provide maximum community impact. Working with our partners, we address critical community and develop long-term solutions. This is why your United Way of Cayuga County focuses on the building blocks of a quality life---health, education, financial stability, and safety net need

The 2019 campaign was indeed strong and gifts from that campaign are currently supporting 27 wide-ranging programs within 18 partner agencies. More than 260 volunteers worked with us throughout the year. Our second community personal care drive provided more than 5,000 items to 14 county food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. Our free income tax preparation program continues to serve low-to moderate income earners. And, we remain committed to assisting the ALICE population – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These workers are doing all the right things yet still struggle to make ends meet. These are the individuals and families that your United Way and its partners serve most often.

Cayuga County has a strong cadre of human service agencies; most of which have operated since the onset of COVID-19. In a survey conducted earlier this year, 42 percent of those responding said that they were seeing an increase in demand for services. The top needs cited were emergency food, mental health services (including substance use and domestic violence), childcare, and housing/homelessness assistance. At the same time, these nonprofits reported their own disruption in services, a loss of revenues with most major fundraisers being cancelled in 2020 along with the late payment of state contracts. Yet, they continue to serve.

“This year the United Way board of directors is leading the 2020 campaign, one that we expect to be somewhat challenging,” says David S. Gould, board president. “We believe in our mission of building a stronger community and know that our friends and neighbors stand with us on this journey.” He notes that United Way’s work is more critical than ever before. Many residents are facing job losses, reduced hours and many other uncertainties right now. With everyone’s help and support, he says we can ensure that our partners have the necessary resources to support their many clients.

Typically, at the end of September, we would be coming together to announce the United Way campaign chairs, talk about a campaign goal, and rally the troops toward a successful campaign conclusion, says Gould. Unfortunately, socially distancing is the norm, so we are seeking new ways, to bring people together and to the raise funds necessary to help rebuild our community as we emerge from COVID-19. In fact, that is this year’s theme…Rebuild Cayuga Together.

During times of disruption and crisis, you can always count on the residents of Cayuga County to come together and support one another…the Fall United Way campaign is just one way to help. Dollars raised now are distributed next year. Grants will strengthen our area’s safety net and provide support in the areas of food, shelter, housing, and more. As the pandemic lingers, donating is the best way to make a lasting change in the lives of those who need it the most – your trained, community volunteers will direct your gift to where it will have the greatest impact! www.unitedwayofcayugacounty.org

