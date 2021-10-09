Jon Budelmann

Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: Surrogate Court Judge
Political party (or parties): Republican, Conservative and Independent Party Laines
Age: 54
Family information: Married to Michelle for 27 years, two children Daughter Katherine age 23 and Jack age 21.
Professional and previous political experience: Admitted Bar-Connecticut 1992; NY 1993. Elected District Attorney-14 years, Chief Assistant District Attorney-12 years, Assistant District Attorney. US DOJ OEO, First Virginia Banks, Inc., Small Business Clinic at National Law Center, Esce Law Offices. Coroner's Offices in Madison and Cayuga Counties, Professor Cayuga Community College 1998 on.
Education: Juris Doctor, George Washington University National Law Center 1992; Johns Hopkins University 1989; Manlius Pebble Hill 1985.
Message to voters: Surrogate Court Judge is an important position that requires sound judgement that can only be attained through years of experience. I have 29 years legal experience, handling criminal, civil and family court matters. I began my legal career incorporating small businesses, advising them on contractual issues and have been involved in civil ligation since joining the District Attorneys Office.
I joined the Cayuga County District Attorney’s office in 1995, promoted to Chief Assistant District Attorney that same year, and elected District Attorney in 2007. I want to thank the voters of Cayuga County for putting their trust in me and electing me their District Attorney these past four elections. It has been an honor representing the People of Cayuga County in court every week.
The role of District Attorney, just as that of judge, is to ensure justice. This requires consideration of many factors in each case, thorough knowledge of the sentencing options, and when to utilize them in order to avoid unnecessary incarceration, while still protecting our community.
Every week I work with victims and their families to ensure that they receive justice, while treating all parties with fairness. I have successfully resolved thousands of felony cases and conducted more than 100 felony trials resulting in guilty verdicts, on charges including sexual assault, murder, weapons, and drug sales.
We all want to live in a safe community and where our families are protected. That basic need is not limited to any political affiliation, age, race, gender, or income. That is why the District Attorney’s Office works closely with law enforcement and first responders to protect our community.
I am honored to be endorsed by Auburn Police Department, NY State Police Investigators Association, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Road (DPSA) and Jail/civilian (CCSEA) Deputies, Lt’s Unions at Auburn and Cayuga Correctional Facilities, Corrections Officers at CCF, NYS Council 82, and the Veteran’s Party.
As District Attorney, I have served as legal advisor to the police and more than 80 grand jury terms, where I am called upon to make rulings on the admissibility of evidence, give cautionary and limiting instructions, and charge jurors on the appropriate law to apply in every case. Jurors serve a critical role in our justice system. I want to express my appreciation for their service.
Our work at the District Attorney’s Office goes beyond prosecuting cases, we work with community service agencies, such as Cayuga Counseling Services and SAVAR, who do a great job helping victims of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence rebuild their lives and become survivors.
We work with other agencies, like CHAD who provides treatment for those suffering from drug addiction. HEAL and Nicks Ride who provide support for those in recovery.
Our office has received numerous awards for our work with Domestic Violence victims, DWI and Appellate prosecutor of the year awards.
In addition to my work at the DA’s office, I have taught Laws of Evidence at Cayuga Community since 1998. Hundreds of bright students have passed through my classroom and many have pursued careers in law enforcement right here in Cayuga County.
Outside my work at the DA’s office, I serve on the Boards of Directors for many not-for-profit agencies and work with community groups to address the serious issues affecting our community.
I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters for all their hard work on my campaign. I would also like to thank the Republican and Conservative Parties for endorsing me, and the 975 voters who signed my petition for an Independent Party line.
My commitment to Improving our community is not something I do just during an election year, but something I have done every year, for the past 24 years, because Cayuga County is my home. My children were born and raised right here.
It is my years of experience, both inside and outside the courtroom, that have given me the sound judgment and legal knowledge necessary to qualify me for this position. On Nov. 2nd, I respectfully ask all voters, regardless of political affiliation, to vote for the only candidate with the experience, proven track record, and demonstrated commitment to Cayuga County,
Vote Jon Budelmann for Cayuga County Surrogate Court Judge. Thank you.