Jon Budelmann

I joined the Cayuga County District Attorney’s office in 1995, promoted to Chief Assistant District Attorney that same year, and elected District Attorney in 2007. I want to thank the voters of Cayuga County for putting their trust in me and electing me their District Attorney these past four elections. It has been an honor representing the People of Cayuga County in court every week.

The role of District Attorney, just as that of judge, is to ensure justice. This requires consideration of many factors in each case, thorough knowledge of the sentencing options, and when to utilize them in order to avoid unnecessary incarceration, while still protecting our community.

Every week I work with victims and their families to ensure that they receive justice, while treating all parties with fairness. I have successfully resolved thousands of felony cases and conducted more than 100 felony trials resulting in guilty verdicts, on charges including sexual assault, murder, weapons, and drug sales.

We all want to live in a safe community and where our families are protected. That basic need is not limited to any political affiliation, age, race, gender, or income. That is why the District Attorney’s Office works closely with law enforcement and first responders to protect our community.