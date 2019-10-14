Candidate name: Jon E. Budelmann, Sr.
Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: District Attorney
Political party (or parties): Endorsed by Republican, Conservative and Independence Parties
Age: 52
Family information: Married for 25 years to my wife Michelle. We have two children Katherine and Jack. And our Puggle Oaty .
Professional and previous political experience: Cayuga County District Attorney since 1/2008. Cayuga Cty Chief ADA 1995-2007. ADA in Cayuga County since 1995. ADA in Madison 1993 and 1994. Admitted to New York Bar in 1993. Graduated National Law Center-Juris Doctorate, took Bar exams, and admitted to Connecticut Bar in 1992.
Education: George Washington University National Law Center, Juris Doctor, 1992
Johns Hopkins University, Bachelors of Arts in Economics and Psychology, 1989.
Manlius Pebble Hill School, advanced Math Science, 1985. Eagle Scout 1985
Message to voters: It has been my honor to represent and serve the People of Cayuga County as your District Attorney for the past twelve years. I was first elected in 2007 and re-elected in 2011 and 2015. I am running for re-election this year because I am dedicated to protecting our community alongside our local law enforcement.
I am proud to be endorsed once again by the: Auburn Police Officers Local 195; NYS Police Investigators Association; Cayuga County Sheriffs Employees Association; NYS Council 82; Lieutenants Unions from the Auburn Correctional Facility and Cayuga Correctional Facility; and the Auburn Professional Firefighters Union.
Prior to being elected District Attorney I served as Chief Assistant District Attorney for twelve years (since 1995). In my 27 years as a prosecutor I have successfully litigated thousands of serious and violent felony cases. I have personally had over one hundred felony trials resulting in convictions.
The Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office is staffed with experienced and dedicated professionals. I am proud of our record of aggressively prosecuting offenders and protecting this community. Just this past year our Office was awarded the District Attorneys Association of NYS Appellate Prosecutor of the Year Award and the Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource Gold Award for Prosecution work on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault cases.
As a fiscal conservative, I have always been mindful of spending taxpayer dollars and have operated within my budget all twelve years as District Attorney. Additionally, I have sought more efficient methods of handling an increasing workload and secured alternative funding sources and new grants in order to finance prosecution services, such as the Public Assistance Fraud Program, for Cayuga County.
I have demonstrated my commitment to our community for the past twenty years by volunteering on six (6) different not-for-profit community boards, including: United Way of Cayuga County (2006 Campaign Co-Chair); Cayuga Counseling Services; Neighborhood House of Auburn (President); Cayuga Council of the Boy Scouts of America; BSA Troop 11 Committee; and the Owasco Camp Association. In addition, I have taught Laws of Evidence for Criminal Justice Professionals at Cayuga Community College since 1998.
I am approachable and open to finding solutions to the serious problems facing Cayuga County, New York State, and our Nation. I know we cannot simply our way out of this crisis, but must work together as a community to find. That is why I have been involved in local community organizations and efforts, such as Heroin Epidemic Action League and Nick’s Ride for Friends. Together, we have been bringing awareness to the issues affecting our community, trying to eliminate the stigma of addiction, educate our children about the dangers of this Opioid crisis.
When it comes to public safety, it is not about politics or party affiliation. I am the only candidate with prosecution experience, a proven track record, and endorsed by our local law enforcement. On November 5th, 2019 I respectfully ask for your vote. Thank you.