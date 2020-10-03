Jones throws deep, No. 2 Alabama tops No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24

"I think guys were shocked that we were right there with them," linebacker Buddy Johnson said. "And there's no reason to feel that way. It's important that the leaders keep everyone in the moment, stay in the moment and don't get carried away."

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The offense couldn't get Isaiah Spiller and the running game going after getting undone by turnovers in a 17-12 win over Vanderbilt. Smith, a converted receiver, emerged as another needed threat in the passing game.

Alabama: Any questions about production of the Tide's passing game after Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III have been answered. The defense is still not dominating all four quarters.

WRIGHT'S DAY

Wright had the huge defensive play and one that drew the ire of Saban. He tried to push Smith out of bounds on the 47-yard touchdown play but failed.

"I just didn't like the way he approached and finished," Saban said. "He should have gotten the guy out of bounds and he didn't."

STREAKS & MILESTONES