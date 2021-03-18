Jones ties course record at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Matt Jones' opening round at the Honda Classic was remarkable.

He was remarkably unimpressed.

Jones tied the course record Thursday on a typically windy day at PGA National with a bogey-free 9-under 61 giving him a three-shot lead. He matched the mark set by Brian Harman in the second round in 2012, and was one shot better than the final-round 62 that Tiger Woods posted that year.

"That's an incredible round of golf," said Lee Westwood, who opened with an even-par 70. "Could be the round of the year, 61 around here, when it's flat calm, impressive. But when there's a 15-, 20-mile-an-hour wind blowing, greens are fast, a lot of crosswinds, that's an incredible round of golf."

All told, there have been roughly 6,000 tournament rounds at the Honda since it moved to PGA National in 2007. None was better than the one Thursday from Jones, an Australian ranked No. 83 in the world.

He seemed most unfazed afterward.