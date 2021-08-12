Jones to sit Giants preseason opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is not going to play in the New York Giants preseason opener against the Jets on Saturday.

Coach Joe Judge disclosed the decision on Thursday before the team held a longer-than-expected walk-through practice at MetLife Stadium, where the game will be played in front of fans.

It's expected that veteran Mike Glennon, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, will get most of the work. First-year quarterback Clayton Thorson would finish up.

"I mean, it's not my decision," said Jones, who is entering his third season and second as the full-time starter. "I'm a player, he's a coach, and that's the way it goes. My job is to prepare and prepare as if I was playing, and help the team prepare."

A request for Glennon to speak after practice was made, but the 31-year-old, nine-year veteran was not made available.

Judge wants Glennon to show he can run the offense.

"To me, the quarterback's role is always to make sure the offense operates the way it should, that they're on the same page and just consistently improve," Judge said. "One thing I've seen in Mike is consistently taking a step forward every day. I'm pleased with the way he's managing the offense."