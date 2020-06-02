Proposed budget: $31,390,000 ... -1.4%
Estimated tax levy: unchanged
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: None.
School board candidates (three three-year seats open):
Susan M. Fordyce
Age: Did not provide information
Family: Married; three grown children
Residence: Town of Elbridge
Education: SUNY Oswego - certificate of advanced study: school administration
Elected office and community service experience: Been on the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Board of Education for five years; Jordan Elbridge Community Sports Boosters: president, four years; secretary, two years
Top three priorities:
1. Safety for students and staff.
2. Financial stability.
3. Strong instructional programs.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
Although, not born and raised in the district, I experienced first hand the quality education and wide variety of extracurricular opportunities provided to my own children. Once having retired from working in the education field, I saw this as an opportunity to give back to the school community.
Gage Moulding
Age: 42
Family: Married; four children, ages 2 to 8
Residence: Jordan
Education: BA, clinical psychology, University of Montana
Elected office and community service experience: Eleven-year U.S. Army veteran.
Top three priorities:
1. Set a clear vision supported with a multiyear strategic plan.
2. Maximize educational outcomes and opportunities for students.
3. Budgeting, allocating, funding and resourcing to support priorities 1&2 in a post Covid-19 funding environment.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
To set a service and leadership example for my kids and leverage a lifetime of pragmatic problem solving and strategic planning to the benefit our students, teachers, and tax payers.
Lisa Long
Age: Did not provide information
Family: Married; three children
Residence: Elbridge
Education: Certificate of advanced studies for administration, SUNY Cortland; Masters in science of teaching, LeMoyne College; BA, SUNY Oswego
Elected office and community service experience: I have held multiple positions on the board of education since 2011, as well I have been involved in many community events/organizations throughout the years.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
Our school district provides our students with opportunities for success in the future. I believe that it is important to sustain opportunities for personal growth for each individual. For this reason, the academic environment is of utmost importance. With this being said, fiduciary responsibility for our community must be considered at all time. Unfortunately due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a priority will be to find a balance of maintaining all student programs while facing forecasted state budget cuts. I believe that my previous nine-year service to the JE board of education has provided me a great deal of experience to support our students and taxpayers.
