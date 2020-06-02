Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

Our school district provides our students with opportunities for success in the future. I believe that it is important to sustain opportunities for personal growth for each individual. For this reason, the academic environment is of utmost importance. With this being said, fiduciary responsibility for our community must be considered at all time. Unfortunately due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a priority will be to find a balance of maintaining all student programs while facing forecasted state budget cuts. I believe that my previous nine-year service to the JE board of education has provided me a great deal of experience to support our students and taxpayers.