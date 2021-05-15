Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

Proposed budget: $33,812,000 ... +7.72%
Estimated tax levy: 0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
School board candidates (two three-year seats available):
Annette Gustafson
Age: 52
Family: Married; one child, age 12
Residence: Jordan
Education: Masters degree with certificate of advanced study in school psychology, SUNY Plattsburgh
Elected office and community service experience:
I have volunteered with sporting activities as a parent whose son is involved in football and basketball; in the past I volunteered on the Elbridge Elementary PTO helping with school events; for approximately six years I volunteered for J-E Cub Scout Pack 102 and was a den leader, pack leader and then chairperson.
Top three priorities:
1. Continuing to provide quality academic as well as social-emotional supports through this COVID experience while being fiscally responsible
2. Provide quality education services and social-emotional learning experiences that are equitable for diversity of learning abilities from special education supports/services to classes that support advanced learners.
3. Continue programs to support extra-curricular interests such as music, the arts and sports.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have always considered myself a child advocate. I believe in quality, equitable education for all students and feel social-emotional learning is just as important as academic knowledge. I have the unique experience of being employed within a school district and being a parent of a student diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety. I see challenges from both parent and school lenses and can collaborate to help both in this role. I have had such a positive experience living in this area and hope to help others experience the same feelings living in the J-E school district.
William Yard
Did not respond.