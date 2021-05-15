Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

I have always considered myself a child advocate. I believe in quality, equitable education for all students and feel social-emotional learning is just as important as academic knowledge. I have the unique experience of being employed within a school district and being a parent of a student diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety. I see challenges from both parent and school lenses and can collaborate to help both in this role. I have had such a positive experience living in this area and hope to help others experience the same feelings living in the J-E school district.