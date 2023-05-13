Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Jordan-Elbridge High School Events Entry Lobby, 5721 Hamilton Road, Jordan

Proposed budget: $36,195,000... +3.48%

Estimated tax levy: +2.75%

Tax cap: Below tax cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: Allow the Elbridge Free Library and the Jordan Bramley Library to each spend an additional $12,000 in 2023-24.

School board candidates (three three-year seats available):

Molly Godfrey

Age: 46

Family: Married, ages 8 and 10

Town of residence: Elbridge

Education: Pace University, bachelor's degree in education

Elected office and community service experience: JE Youth Basketball and Softball coach, board member of the Jordan-Elbridge Youth Football and Cheerleading League

Top three priorities:

1. Learning and teaching — Providing our teachers with the resources necessary to help our students be successful.

2. Safety of our students and staff

3. Community — We live in a great community and maintaining active relationships with our parents and schools is important to the success of our district

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I am a graduate of Jordan Elbridge and I have always been proud to be a member of this school district, both as a child and now as an adult raising a family here. When I was approached about becoming a member of our board of education, I felt it was a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that has given so much to me through the years.

Annette Gustafson

Age: 54

Family: Married; one child, age 14

Town of residence: I live in the village of Jordan, town of Elbridge

Education: Masters+CAS SUNY Plattsburgh

Elected office and community service experience: Jordan-Elbridge board member, Cayuga Onondaga BOCES board member, Scout Troop 52 parent volunteer - I’ve been involved since Gunny (son Gunnard Gustafson) was in kindergarten, volunteer at sporting events usually in concession stand, exchange student host.

Top three priorities:

1. Quality educational experiences for all children

2. Communication with parents and community members

3. Social-emotional supports for students and families-a bridge to assist families in accessing supports

Why did you decide to run for the school board?:

I wanted to contribute back to the community we live in. I have worked in education for almost 30 years and can put my skills to use to help our district continue to provide quality opportunities for education, extra-curricular development, and social-emotional to all children in the community. We need to make sure our children are prepared for college, the work force and become positive contributing members of our community and society. Additionally, I am a compassionate person and want to help be a voice for parents who may not know how to advocate for themselves. I feel comfortable to bring up community concerns for discussion and to make sure we as a district are fiscally responsible in our decision making.

Kurt Handley

Age: 35

Family: Marital status and number of children with ages: Married, four children, ages 3, 5, 10 and 11

Town of residence: Elbridge

Education: bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology, SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Elected office and community service experience: Jordan Fire Department, youth sports (baseball, basketball, football), modified baseball assistant coach

Top three priorities:

1. This one is easy, the students of Jordan-Elbridge School District and their success.

2. Safety and well-being of the students and staff.

3. Maintaining a healthy relationship between the district and community.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I am an active community member who has worked with, coached, and supported many families within the community. I have four kids enrolled in the district, so I am fully invested in the success and wellbeing of our students, staff, and community as a whole. My professional career has shaped me to be an effective problem solver with an experienced understanding of risk and reward. I believe this is a good opportunity to apply my life experiences and contribute to the continued success of a wonderful community.