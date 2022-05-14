Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, Jordan-Elbridge High School Events Entry Lobby, 5721 Hamilton Road, Jordan

Proposed budget: $34,978,500 ... +3.5%

Estimated tax levy: +2.8%

Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposition to establish a bus reserve fund for future bus purchases with up to $900,000 for future purchases. 2. Proposition to allow the Elbridge Free Library spend an additional $10,000 in 2022-23. 3. Proposition to allow the Jordan Bramley Library spend an additional $10,000 in 2022-23.

School board candidates (three three-year seats available):

Tabitha DelCostello

Age: 47

Family: Married; two children

Residence: Van Buren

Education: Associate’s degree, Cazenovia College

Elected office and community service experience: Cub Scout Den Leader, Jordan Fall Festival Volunteer

Top three priorities:

1. Strong effective leadership

2. Ongoing screening of student performance and development (especially essential post-pandemic)

3. Maintain an atmosphere where families are supported, valued, engaged and respected.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I became interested in the school board right after Covid hit. I was curious how our school came up with a plan to get our kids in school 5 days week last school year when most schools in our county did not. I started watching board meetings online or attending them in person when I could. When a seat opened up this year, I decided it was a great opportunity to get personally involved.

Karen Guerrette

Age: 41

Family: Married; two children, ages 13 and 15

Residence: Elbridge

Education: Master's degree in business administration from Le Moyne College

Elected office and community service experience: Currently a member of Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Board of Education, I have served as president for the past two years.

Top three priorities:

1. Continue delivering quality educational experiences for all children in our district, where mastery of curriculum is the expectation and not the exception.

2. Prepare our students to be good citizens of the local community and world at large by giving them continual engagement opportunities throughout their educational experience at JE.

3. Maintain fiscal responsibility to allow the district to remain in good fiscal health in the years to come.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

As a long-term member of this community, and J-E alumni myself, I am proud to call myself an Eagle. I am running for re-election on the J-E school board because I feel that my work on the board, and with our school community is not yet complete. I am passionate about education for all of the students in our district, and I feel that the future continues to be bright for our students. I want to continue to ensure that our district is continuing to live up to the highest standards, where we’re providing quality educational opportunities for all students. I want to make sure that J-E continues to be a community that provides our students with amazing opportunities to enrich their learning and experiences with numerous activities that allow for development in not only academics, but the arts and athletic pursuits as well. I also want to ensure that the school can continue to provide our faculty and staff with the support they need to develop and grow as educators in an ever-changing world.

Jodi May

Age: 61

Family: Married; two children, ages 23 and 27

Residence: Elbridge

Education: Master’s degree, SUNY Cortland

Elected office and community service experience: Current member of Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Board of Education and member of the health and wellness committee; member of board of directors for the Elbridge Community Church.

Top three priorities:

1. Safety — Constantly be vigilant and maintain the safest possible environment for our students and staff at all times.

2. Education — Providing our students with the best education so they can reach or exceed their potential. Affording them many and varied opportunities to help them become successful, not only in their day to day lives but especially in their future after Jordan-Elbridge.

3. Partnerships - By finding and creating more ways to make connections between our school and our community.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I have a passion for this J-E community as it is where I went to school and was blessed to have such wonderful teachers and experiences that inspired me to become an educator. After college, I taught at J-E for 34 rewarding years as an elementary teacher. I am running for re-election to give back to the school community that helped me fulfill my dream of becoming a teacher. I am so proud of all we have done to keep our buildings open and safe for our students to continue their education during the pandemic. Many difficult decisions were made but we persevered with strong leaders, staff and parents working together. I would once again like to be an advocate for our students, helping to provide them with the best educational experiences possible while keeping them safe so that they are able to reach their dreams

