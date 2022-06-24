Jordan-Elbridge Class of 2022

Here are the members of the Jordan-Elbridge High School graduating class:
Anisa Adi
Josiah L. Baker-Flagg
Ryan Baran
Briana M. Becker
Avante' Christopher Brown
Lon Brown, Jr.
Wade Michael Brunelle
Allen S. Cassick
Emily Jean Childres
Bayleigh Ann Clark
Elizabeth Rose Conrad
Hayden Curfman
Jack C. Daly
Madison Daniels-Smith
Caleb Richard DeCola
Mason J. Deemer
Alena G. DeLap
Keegan H. DeLap
People are also reading…
Alexis Nicole DelFavero
June Grace DeVaul
Mia Chase Disinger
Leah Dixon
Dawson Dunham
Aiden J. Ely
Jillian Georgette Ferris
Aliya Renee Forward
Chloe M. Gates
Ashley Nicole Gorton
Eric G. Green
Zachary T. Green
Gabrielle Gunnip
Brittni T. Hand
Ireland K. Hill
Maci J. Robinson
Allyson Howard
Kolin Allen Humberstone
Nolan L. Jackson
Colin Philip Jewsbury
Laurel I. Jones
Mathew Kent
Austin M. Kilts
Vassianna Nicole Lynea Klock
Ashton Knapp
Jordan Allen Kuhn
Elora Faye Kunz
Mason Alexander Arthur Learo
Christina Leonard
Alexi Noelle Lindsay
Nicholas MacRae Long
Violet Longway
Rachel E. Luziani
Felicity A. MacDonald
Sophie Hem Doeun Meixner
Layla Mesa
Dominic A. Morrell
Madelyn G. Mott
Haylee Breanne Murray
James Myrto
Bethany A. Newton
Tatianna Parkolap
Daryle G. Pickering, III
Gabrielle J. Pitre
Rylie Platt
Cameron J. Prior
Valerie M. Reith
Kelsey Lynn Richardson
Michael Rio
Alexander Robinson
Caleb John Rouse
Cameron Cole Rudick
Tyler Richard Sackel
Haylee Marie Salmonsen
Jonathan Lee Salmonsen
Emily S. Schell
Scott Michael Sheldon
Ethan Tayler Sheriff
Gabriella Leigh Smart
Jamieson W. Smith
Hannah F. Snyder
Alexis R. Spencer
Brooke E. Tanner
Mikayla Rose Marie Twomey
Gage E. Uhl
Morgan M. Van Holtz
Lesly O. Vasquez-Diego
Madison Rose Weir
Bryan Williams
Carrie Williams
Kayla Wilson
Alexander Zelias