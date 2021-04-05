Jordan Spieth a winner again heading to Augusta National

"And once you go some of the way, you can't go back."

He now believes he knows enough about what he's doing and why that he is almost back to where he wants to be, without having arrived. He wasn't in total control at the Texas Open, but enough felt right that he won.

It got the attention in Las Vegas, where Westgate Superbook offered odds of 14-1 at the Masters. After his win, Spieth is at 10-1, trailing only Johnson as betting favorites.

He called that victory "monumental" during his television interview immediately after he won, and later joked that was an "aggressive" choice of words.

It was important because it had been too long since he last won, and because he could sense expectations rising each time he went into the final round with a shot at winning. Spieth doesn't pay much attention to what gets said or written about him, but he is savvy enough to get a sense of it by the questions he gets.

He expected more emotions — he felt it only when he saw his wife, Annie — but instead it felt normal. That turned out to be a good sign, too.

"It felt more normal, that it felt like me and that's where I'm supposed to be and this is who I am," Spieth said.