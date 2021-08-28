Josh Allen makes short work of Packers in Bills' 19-0 win

ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense are ready for the regular season.

Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in leading the Bills to a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams' preseason finales on Saturday.

The Packers, by comparison, can look forward to Aaron Rodgers providing stability to a mistake-filled offense which lacked finish behind a cast of backups, led by Jordan Love.

Allen capped Buffalo's opening drive with a perfect throw in hitting Gabriel Davis in stride — a step ahead of cornerback Isaac Yiadom — on a post route for a 31-yard touchdown on third-and-20. Allen then squeezed a tight 3-yard pass over the middle to Zack Moss to put the Bills up 13-0 on his third and final possession.

Allen spread the ball in completing passes to eight receivers, while playing without his favorite target, Stefon Diggs, who sat out because of a lingering knee injury.

The fourth-year starter showed off his familiar dual-threat ability by making his best throw three plays before Moss' touchdown. Scrambling to his left, Allen threw a pass across his body to a wide-open Cole Beasley for a 21-yard gain.