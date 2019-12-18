Josh Ilaoa

Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 295
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.
High School: Mallard Creek
Biography: High School: Two-way tackle for head coach Michael Palmieri … Rated the No. 44 player in North Carolina by ESPN … No. 64 player in the state, according to 247Sports.com … PrepStar All-Atlantic Region honoree … Selected to play in the 2020 Polynesian All-American Bowl … Winner of four I-MECK 4A Conference championships … As a senior, paved the way for a Mallard Creek offense that averaged 37.4 points and 406.6 total yards per game, while collecting eight tackles on defense … The Mavericks captured the 2019 I-MECK 4A league championship and finished No. 3 in the state with a 10-1-1 overall record … As a junior, started both ways for a Mallard Creek squad that was 10-1 … Attended the VTO Sports Elite 100 Showcase following his sophomore season … Team captain … Also plays basketball and is a member of the Mallard Creek track & field team.