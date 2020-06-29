Judge: Cuomo's eviction suspension is constitutional

The judge said the landlords who sued had offered only a "vague allegation that the landlords are owed back rent by some of their tenants" and were not precise enough about security deposit allegations to show there has been a constitutionally significant economic impact.

Attorney Mark Guterman, who represented the landlords, said he'll consult with his clients about their options, which include appealing McMahon's ruling and filing a similar action in state court.

"We believe what the governor has done is essentially to rewrite New York law," he said. "The governor doesn't have right to do that under the New York state constitution."

Guterman said more than half of the tenants covered by the landlords he represents are paying rent, but New York state favors tenants to such a degree that it's difficult to recover money from those who refuse to pay.

"Where else have you seen the governor say to an industry: "You foot the bill," he said.

The lawyer said the difficulty for landlords will arise soon when tax bills are due and some might not be able to afford them.

Edward Josephson, director of litigation at Legal Services NYC, which filed legal papers in the case on behalf of tenants, said in a statement: "We hope this ruling will discourage further 'constitutional' attacks on reasonable emergency measures aimed at controlling the epidemic and its economic fallout.

