Judge denies woman restraining order against Dodgers' Bauer

At one point she wrapped her own hair around her neck as she sat on the witness stand, to show how she said Bauer had choked her.

Meyer, who had no comment outside court after the decision, said during her closing argument that she applauded her client for being "able to stand up to this monster and do the right thing." She added that in her testimony she "revealed Trevor Bauer for who he really is, for all the world to see."

But Holley said in her own closing that the purpose of the kind of order the woman sought is not to bring justice or publicly expose a person's behavior, but to prevent future domestic violence and keep the two people involved apart.

"There is no one on the planet who would believe that there is any possibility that in this life or the next one, on this planet or another, that these two people will ever be in any kind of sexual relationship again," Holley said.

The judge agreed, saying that Bauer did nothing to pursue or threaten the woman after the second and final time they met in person.

Holley focused throughout the week on messages the woman sent to Bauer between the two meetings.