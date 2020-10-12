Judge, Giants getting closer to a victory, but still winless

On Monday, Judge said he was blunt talking to the team.

"To me, it's about evidence on the tape, what we have to correct and what we're doing well and what we can build on. I'm not a rainbow-and-sunshine type of guy. I'm also not a browbeat you and rub your nose in it type of guy either. This is what it is.

"Understand what we're doing good that we can build on. Understand we have to do, what we have to correct and clean it up. For me, that's the best thing for guys to respond."

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson said the team is getting better.

"I thought the biggest thing for us is we just want to focus on getting wins, and keep improving as a team and just keep growing," he said. "We know the wins are right there around the corner."

WHAT'S WORKING

The offense finally produced. After being limited to six field goals the past two games, coordinator Jason Garrett came up with a plan that led to two touchdowns, a 2-point conversion on a pass to rookie tackle Andrew Thomas and four field goals from Graham Gano. The defense even kicked in with a TD by linebacker Kyler Fackrell on an interception return. The 34 points were 13 fewer than what the team scored in its first four games.