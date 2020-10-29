Judge Judy to move her gavel to streaming service

LOS ANGELES — Everyone's going to streaming, including Judge Judy. The broadcast television staple's next act will be with IMDb TV, Amazon's free digital service.

Judith Sheindlin, whose long-running syndicated courtroom show "Judge Judy" will end production in 2021, will be dispensing her tart brand of justice on an exclusive show in the U.S. for IMDb TV, it was announced Thursday.

"I'm over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting," Sheindlin said in a statement.

The title and debut date for the courtroom show weren't announced.

It will "feature no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin's signature adjudication style with a new array of cases, litigants and judgments," according to the announcement.

IMDb, an online database for information about actors, film, TV and other entertainment platforms, launched its streaming service, now called IMDbTV, in January 2019. Previously released movies and TV shows including "Lincoln" and "Lost" are its staple, but it's adding original content such as Sheindlin's show.