Judge lifts veil on New York City police discipline records

Organizations that have long championed police reform lauded the ruling.

Legal Aid Society lawyer Corey Stoughton said Failla's decision “rightfully rejects the police unions’ baseless attempts to undermine the Legislature’s decisive repeal of Police Secrecy Law 50-a and to continue hiding records of police discipline and misconduct.”

CCRB Chairman Fred Davie said: “I applaud today’s decision — the fight for transparency has been delayed, but not deterred."

A spokesperson for the unions did not immediately comment on the decision other than to say that they will be challenging it in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

Failla's decision reversed the order she issued after the unions sued the city on July 15 to block Mayor Bill de Blasio from making good on a promise to post a database of misconduct complaints online. She heard arguments on the matter on Tuesday. Failla took over the case when it was transferred from state court.

The Police Benevolent Association, representing New York City police officers, and other public safety unions focused primarily on blocking the release of complaints deemed unsubstantiated or unfounded, and matters in which officers were exonerated or a settlement was reached.