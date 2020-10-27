Judge: Maskless Jones and others to be handled internally

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants coach Joe Judge has spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones and several other players about a video taken last weekend in which they were shown without masks during the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

Judge said he had no problem with the players going out to dinner Friday. However, the rookie head coach refused to say whether there would be repercussions for not wearing their masks.

The 38-year-old said the team would handle the matter internally.

Daniel Jones, injured running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and some other players had dinner at a New York City restaurant in private. After it was over, some went to a closed bar at the invitation of the owner. They were filmed there without their masks on.

"I've had a lot of in-depth conversations with the guys involved, as well as the rest of the team," Judge said Tuesday as the Giants (1-6) started preparing for a Monday night game at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2).

"They understand kind of the consequences of anything you do right now in this COVID environment, as well as the public eye, of how they're looked at and how we have to be careful. We have to make sure we make the right decisions."