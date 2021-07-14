Judge nullifies horse trainer Baffert's NY suspension

O'Rourke said the association suspended Baffert to "protect the integrity of thoroughbred racing."

Amon said she concluded that Baffert had established a likelihood he will prove the suspension violated the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

She said he also made a "strong showing" that there would be irreparable harm if the suspension was not overturned.

Amon noted that lawyers for the New York Racing Association had argued at a hearing Monday in Brooklyn that the public depends on it to ensure races are conducted in a fair and honest manner and to protect the integrity of the sport.

"That may be true, but the public has no interest in having the 'integrity of the sport' enforced by unconstitutional means," she wrote.

On Monday, Henry Greenberg, arguing for the racing association, said the organization acted quickly because the Belmont Stakes, the third prong of horse racing's Triple Crown, was fast approaching.

The NYRA operates Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course.