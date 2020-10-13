Judge: NY's ejection from trusted traveler program was wrong

He added: "The lies could not stand up to the light of day and today's ruling is an important check on the Administration's actions."

In February, President Donald Trump's administration said it was kicking New York out of the programs because a newly enacted state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to get driver's licenses had cut off some federal access to state motor vehicle records.

In July, the administration reversed itself and told Furman it had misrepresented the facts in a lawsuit over the programs.

The judge said both sides agreed the case was not moot, in part because of the lingering effects of the February action. Furman also said declaring the decision unlawful and formally vacating it was necessary to ensure it cannot be reinstated.

The exclusion of New York from the programs outraged New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who called for investigations by Attorney General William Barr and congressional Democrats. He said the state, which sued, will seek civil damages from the Department of Homeland Security.