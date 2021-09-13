Judge, Sánchez rally Yanks from 5-run deficit over Twins 6-5

Judge, back in the lineup a day after leaving in the third inning against the Mets because of dizziness, sent a cutter to the opposite field in right for his 33rd homer. It was his 12th tying or go-ahead homer in the eighth or later since the start of 2017.

New York won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak and closed within a half-game of AL wild-card leaders Toronto and Boston with 18 games left. The Yankees had lost six straight home games for the first time in a decade.

Twice this season they had lost after leading by five runs, but they had not overcome a five-run deficit to win since Aug. 30 last year against the Mets. And they had been 0-35 when trailing by at least four runs, joining Miami and St. Louis as the only winless teams in that situation.

"It was really good to see the fight that we had today," Gallo said. "We could have easily let that game go."

Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sanó hit two-run homers in the first, with Polanco reaching 30 for the first time. Byron Buxton homered for a 5-0 lead in the third off Luis Gil, who didn't allow another run through six innings.