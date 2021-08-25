Judge says Barkley must have contact to play in opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Star running back Saquon Barkley needs to be in some live contact drills if is to play in the New York Giants' season opener in less than three weeks, coach Joe Judge said.

Barkley, who had a major knee injury early last season, has not practiced at full speed since training camp late last month. He was excused from a workout on Wednesday as New York held the first of two joint practices with the New England Patriots.

He is expected back with the team on Thursday, but it is looking less likely he will be ready for the NFL season opener against Denver on Sept. 12 at MetLife Stadium. Barkley is expected to wear a non-contact red jersey in any drill he participates, Judge said

"I think every player has to have physical contact and experience the hits they're going to take in a game before it becomes live, full speed in the regular season," Judge said. "The reality is, the speed of the game increases from preseason to regular season to postseason. That's just what happens. For us to put a player on the field without preparing him either through practice or preseason games without contact, we're putting that player in danger and at a disservice."