Judge undergoes tests on ailing right shoulder

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has undergone an MRI and further tests as the team tries to determine the cause of his ailing right shoulder.

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge “was not right” while taking batting practice in an indoor cage Friday.

“We're in a holding pattern with it, just trying to figure out what exactly is going on," Boone said Saturday. “We''re trying to get our arms around if we can pinpoint something that's causing some of the discomfort. At this point we haven't found that.”

Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness in the shoulder. The slugging right fielder had been scheduled to take batting practice on the field for the first time since being shelved this weekend.

Boone feels Judge could be ready for the start of the season if he's able to play in games over the final 10 days or so at spring training.

“First things first is getting him to that point and I don't know when that is," Boone said. “I'm a little frustrated for him.”

Judge has no issues while throwing out to 120 feet. The current discomfort is similar to what sidelined him during early workouts.