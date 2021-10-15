Judy Farrington

Professional and previous political experience: Judy has worked with various local businesses over the years and she is consistently responsible for overseeing daily transactions and ensuring that all of these transactions balance. As a leader in her workplace, she is consistently coaching other employees to improve and grow in their positions. Judy has previously served as Sennett Town Supervisor. She is the first and only woman to have been elected to this position, and one of the only two women to have been elected to any town office in Sennett for the past twenty years.

Message to voters: I am running because I think it is time for a woman again, and I am hoping to pave the way for other women. I care deeply about ensuring that our community has greater representation of women in government, as well as qualified local leadership. I am here because I want to make sure that the people of Sennett have a better voice in the matters that affect our community, and hopefully we can provide a better life for the people in the town of Sennett. In all my years as Town Supervisor and in retail, the one thing I learned is that people come first, and I will put the people of the town of Sennett first. Please vote for me on November 2nd.