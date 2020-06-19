Juneteenth celebrated by sports world like never before

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bradley Beal grabbed a microphone and asked the crowd that joined the Washington Wizards and WNBA's Washington Mystics on a march to collectively raise a fist into the air and join together in saying “Together we stand."

And they did.

“We will stand for something bigger than ourselves," Beal said.

Such was the sentiment across sports on Friday, as many teams from the major U.S. pro leagues stopped to commemorate Juneteenth — the celebration of what occurred June 19, 1865, the day that all enslaved Black people in the U.S. learned they had been freed from bondage.

The day carried particular importance this year, with teams recognizing the day as important enough to declare it a paid holiday for workers — acknowledging the problems the country is facing today after several weeks of protests demanding the elimination of police brutality and racial inequality.

Many pro athletes, Black and white, have taken part in those protests.

“We’ve never posted about Juneteenth, but it is always the right time to do better than before," read a tweet posted by the New England Patriots. “Today is a reflection of freedom, a day to celebrate and educate."