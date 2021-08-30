 Skip to main content
Juror's disclosure tosses man's child sex abuse conviction
Juror's disclosure tosses man's child sex abuse conviction

OSWEGO — An upstate judge has thrown out a man's child sex abuse conviction after a juror disclosed she is related to a local district attorney.

The woman had raised her hand at the beginning of the trial when asked if she knew anyone in law enforcement, but attorneys on both sides and the judge failed to ask a follow-up question, Syracuse.com reported.

After the trial, District Attorney Gregory Oakes discovered through social media that the juror was his first cousin once removed, and he notified defense attorneys.

Defendant Paul Allen was convicted on multiple counts of sex abuse in May. Last week's decision by Oswego County Judge Walter Hafner Jr. means Allen will have to be retried.

Prosecutors had opposed having Allen's conviction set aside, arguing that a different prosecutor, not Oakes, had tried the case. Oakes told Syracuse.com his office would appeal the judge's ruling.

