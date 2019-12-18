Justin Barron

Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-4
Weight: 210
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Tolland, Conn.
High School: Suffield Academy
Biography: High School: Wide receiver and safety for head coach Andrew Gamere … Rated among the top players in Connecticut by Rivals.com (No. 9), ESPN (No. 9) and 247Sports.com (No. 11) … No. 84 athlete in the Class of 2020, according to ESPN … No. 99 athlete in the class, according to the 247Sports.com composite … 2019 Class A All-NEPSAC selection … PrepStar All-East Region honoree … As a senior, made 29 receptions for 525 yards (18.1 avg.) and five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 9-0 record and the Class A New England Championship … Registered 34 catches for 581 yards (17.1 avg.) and four touchdowns as a junior … Logged 71 tackles and four interceptions over his final two prep seasons, including 36 tackles and two interceptions as a senior … Recipient of the Suffield Academy Football Coaches Award … Team captain … Also an outfielder and pitcher for the baseball team … Helped the Tigers to a 14-0 record and the 2018 Western New England Prep Baseball League Championship as a junior … Small forward on the Suffield Academy basketball team for three seasons.