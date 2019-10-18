Candidate name: Justin Burchard
Municipality: Auburn
Office sought: City Council
Political party (or parties): Libertarian
Age: 35
Family information: My fiance Cortney and I are getting married in 2020. We have a two boys. Our oldest is 5 years old and our newist addition is almost 5 months old.
Professional and previous political experience: I have no political experience but my professional life I have worked in customer service and technical support jobs throughout my 20's. In 2018 I started working for Advocates Inc as a mentor for people with developmental disabilities.
Education: Cayuga Community College - Associates degree in Liberal Arts with a psychology concentration. (2016)
Message to voters: I am running for City Council to help our city become the kind of city good for raising a family. When I was a child I remember many youth activities that were available for our kids to enjoy. Today our youth have been put on the back burner and I'm here to advocate for them. I want to encourage savings in out citys budgets by rewarding individual departments who stay under budget. I think it makes sense to allow each department to keep what money they save in their discretionary spending for the following year. If we encourage our departments to save we wont need to raise taxes to pay for our City's growing needs. It's time we put a halt to increasing taxes and make Auburn an affordable place to raise a family.