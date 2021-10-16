Keith Batman

Municipality: Cayuga County

Office sought: County Legislator District 7: Ledyard, Scipio, Springport

Political party (or parties): Democratic

Age: 71

Family information: Married Barbara Post 43 years; 3 children, 1 grandchild, 1 grandchild on the way! Many nieces and nephews

Professional and previous political experience:

Elected: Southern Cayuga Central School Board of Education; Supervisor, Town of Scipio; Cayuga County Legislature. Volunteer Current: President Cayuga County Board of Health; Treasurer, CNY Regional Market; Member, Cayuga County Cooperative Extension; Member, Cayuga County Community Services Board; Member, CNY Regional Planning and Development Board. Volunteer Past: Many local, regional and State Boards.

Education: AA Cayuga Community College (Auburn CC); BA SUNY, Empire State College; MBA, Syracuse University

Message to voters: I have lived in District 7 for 50 years. I married into a farming family that settled along Owasco Lake in the late 1700’s. For my entire adult life, I have been active in the community and in public service: 3 terms on the Southern Cayuga School Board, 3 terms as Legislature, and service on dozens of community boards. In my time as Legislator, I served as Chair of the Legislature, Majority Leader, Minority Leader and chair of many committees. I have a thorough understanding of the workings of county government and a deep knowledge of my district.

My educational background in community organization and organizational management well prepared me for my life work. My work experience spans the non-profit, government, and educational sectors. As an administrator and professor, I am experienced in union negotiation, program development, and project management. I have a deep understanding of experience in finance, strategic planning and budgeting as well.

As an elected official I strongly advocate for environmental responsibility; long-range fiscal planning, so no tax dollar is wasted and infrastructure is maintained; consistent and clear governmental policies, which treat everyone fairly; and most importantly, an unbiased focus on quality services for all County residents.

To really know a community, you must serve your community with volunteer hours. I have given generously of my time and have reaped the rewards of that work. I know my District well. I am a knowledgeable, forceful advocate for Scipio, Ledyard and Springport.

A supporter of mine suggested a tag line for my campaign, “You know what he will do, by what he has done” I think I have proven my commitment to my community and have earned the privilege to serve it. District 7 deserves a representative that can deliver. I know how to do the job. I will listen and act on your behalf. That is my promise, and I look forward to continuing my service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0