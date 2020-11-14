Kelly earns 100th win, No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past BC 45-31

'"I just knew that there was more for me. I knew I could take an extra step," he said. "It's starting to add up and I think I'm just trying to take it to the next level. … I think I'm just elevating at the right time."

Ben Skowronek caught all three of Book's TD passes, but also had one of three Notre Dame fumbles on the day. C'Bo Flemister ran for two touchdowns before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent left leg injury.

Phil Jurkovec, a transfer from Notre Dame playing against his former team for the first time, finished 18 of 40 for 272 yards with a touchdown and interception for Boston College (5-4, 4-4).

Jurkovec said he has been dealing the after effects of a separated throwing shoulder he suffered against Clemson two weeks ago. His throwing was limited leading into the Syrcause game last week and he acknowledged his arm is still not 100%.

"I wanted it badly," he said. "It was a game we had circled on the schedule. It was very disappointing to lose it."

The Eagles hung tough in the first half, recovering a pair of Notre Dame fumbles, but they scored only six points of the miscues.