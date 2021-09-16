Ken Bush Jr.

Message to voters: Today as a society and as individuals we are being challenged in so many ways. Local government has a vital role in supporting an individual’s well being as well as the community at large. I believe Onondaga County has responded extremely well to the COVID19 health issues and the economic problems facing people and businesses. As government leaders we are also faced with everyday problems like road and bridge maintenance, public safety, social service needs, health concerns , water and sewer service and the list goes on. Economic development is a top priority as well as environmental protection. The county public employees are to be commended for all their efforts during the past several months. It has not been easy. As we look to the next few years and beyond we must be mindful of our financial responsibility as a government to the current and future taxpayers. The tax burden when considering property taxes, income taxes, sales taxes, gas tax, telephone, etc seems to be never ending. (What isn’t taxed today). The Federal government is putting us in so much debt this will eventually impact local government as well as the public at large. With this in mind as well as New York State’s image as a high tax state, we at the local government level need to work extra hard to keep government costs reasonable. I have noticed government officials at all levels enjoy new programs and building new structures but maintenance often becomes a budget headache. Next to the health and financial challenges we face as a community, the environment we live in is a concern as well. Air and water quality need to be at the top of everyone’s list of concerns. Invasive water species invading our lakes and waterways are impacting our drinking water and recreation opportunities. Insects attacking the ash, elm, and now the maple trees could have an enormous effect on the landscape. These are issues that are part of each and everyone’s daily lives. An open, transparent and inclusive government should be a goal for all public officials. It is a goal I support.