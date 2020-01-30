Kenin eyes bright lights of 1st Slam final

MELBOURNE, Australia — Sofia Kenin enjoys the bright lights and the big city, which is why she aspires to reside in Manhattan one day and perhaps explains why she is thriving on the Grand Slam stage right now.

"Maybe because of 'Gossip Girl.' ... I love New York. I just love it there," the 21-year-old American said. "Central Park. All of Fifth Avenue. All those shops. I'm a fancy girl. I like those shops, living the life."

Kenin sure is at the center of it all at the Australian Open, where she will face two-time major champion and former No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza in the final Saturday.

"I don't want to be (on) defense against her. She can really put the ball away. She's really aggressive," Kenin said. "So I feel like it's going to be who's controlling the points more, who is dictating. Of course, defense is obviously going to help."

This will be the 14th-seeded Kenin's debut in a Slam title match; she never had been past the fourth round until now.

But her gritty and varied style carried her past 15-year-old star-in-the-making Coco Gauff and the top-seeded Ash Barty in Week 2 at Melbourne Park.