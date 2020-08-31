Kentucky Derby, Louisville prepare for weekend without fans

Churchill Downs never considered canceling the Derby, but was insistent on having fans in the stands and infield within safety guidelines recommended by public health officials. Those plans were fluid, as the track announced a 62-page plan earlier this month that eliminated the infield and standing-room-only options and limited attendance to 14% in the grandstands and boxes.

The track eventually announced there would be no spectators at all, erasing a lucrative stream of revenue that sustained many businesses for the entire year.

"It's really sad for the hardworking people who live in Louisville," Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said. "This is when they do well. They count on this. I feel for the people that really depend on it for their income."

And businesses are trying to make the most of a tough situation.

Considering the stops and restarts that have occurred since March, some see opportunities with home Derby celebrations likely to be more prevalent. Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, after all.

Liquor Barn chairman/managing director Jonathan Blue, whose statewide chain was also Churchill Downs' exclusive cigar provider for Derby week, has already noticed an uptick in sales for spirits and cigars.