Kentucky looking for answers after worst start in 94 years

That will require the Wildcats to mature under increasing scrutiny — an apparent ongoing concern.

Brooks, a sophomore who has yet to play, handled postgame interviews following a 64-63 loss to Notre Dame in place of younger teammates who took the defeat hard. TV cameras caught freshman forward Cam'Ron Fletcher, possibly upset about a lack of playing time, showing his frustration on the bench. He later apologized for the episode on Twitter.

Calipari asked Fletcher to temporarily step away from the team for self-examination and made clear in his own tweet that the program was bigger than one player. Fletcher returned this week and Calipari said he has designated three players to handle attitude issues — but the coach did not identify them.

On the court, that leadership role falls to guard Davion Mintz, a graduate transfer from Creighton.

"Right now, it's kind of a necessity for me to be that guy to come out there and be the voice and kind of talk on both sides of the floor," said Mintz, who leads Kentucky with 19 assists and is third in scoring at 10.3 points per game.

"We all want to win," he added. "None of us would have imagined this. We've just got to keep fighting."