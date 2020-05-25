Keselowski gets win but Hendrick Motorsports takes 2 losses

Penske before the season swapped the crews for all three of his NASCAR drivers, and Ryan Blaney got an extension completed before the coronavirus pandemic stopped all business dealings. But the 10-week shutdown has apparently helped Keselowski increase his value.

Keselowski is the only former series champion in the free agent pool and the Coca-Cola 600 was the 31st win of his career — tied for 26th on the all-time list. And, Kyle Larson's desirability was hurt when he was fired by Chip Ganassi for using a racial slur.

He said early Monday morning he doesn't know where he stands right now.

"I know winning never hurts. I wish I had more news, but I don't," Keselowski said. "I hope to continue to compete at a very high level and be able to win races for a long time. We've got a race win at a major on a team that's really just starting to click together. This team has a lot of potential.

"I hope that I get to take and make something of that for years to come. But it's not all up to me. A lot of things have to come together, whether it's sponsors or whatnot, management things. I hope it does because this is my 30th win at the Cup level with Team Penske. I think I got another 30 left in me. I'd like to have the chance at that."

JOHNSON SUFFERS TWO SETBACKS