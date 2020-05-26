Keselowski looks for second straight win at Charlotte

A look at other hot topics headed into Wednesday night at Charlotte:

ANOTHER CHANCE FOR ELLIOTT

Sooner or later, Elliott is going to get a break based solely on the way his Hendrick Motorsports team is performing.

Elliott was crashed by Kyle Busch on the final lap of last Wednesday night's rain-shortened race at Darlington Raceway as he tried to seize the lead. Then he had the Coca-Cola 600 wrapped up until teammate William Byron brought out a caution with two laps remaining.

Even though the leader all night clearly benefited from clean air, Elliott not only pitted from the lead but took four tires for a lengthier pit stop. It dropped him to 11th on the restart with just two laps remaining and he worked his way to third. He was later scored second when teammate Johnson was disqualified because his car failed post-race inspection.

Elliott was terse after his second defeat in four days.

“You just make the best decision you can based on the information you have,” Elliott said. “When you are leading the race like that, people behind you are going to do the exact opposite of what you do. That was the situation we were put in.”