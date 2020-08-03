Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown

"It was fun racing those guys. They were very very deserving today and I'm happy for them," he said. "The two best cars finished 1-2 today and they got the better end of it. I was having a good time there."

Martin Truex Jr. was third after working his way back from the rear of the field because of a penalty for a runaway tire in the pits. Joey Logano was fourth and Harvick fifth.

"When those things happen, you just have to buckle down and get what you can get," Truex said. "Fortunately, we were able to come back from it."

Kyle Busch was last after a flat front right tire on the backstretch sent him skidding into the wall after just 15 laps. The reigning Cup champion is a 12-time winner in New Hampshire, including three in the top series.

"About halfway down the backstretch I felt it go flat and tried to get slowed down enough without taking everybody else running over me behind me down the straightaway," he said. "Seems to be our luck with the Pedigree car here at New Hampshire. ... It's still 2020, but sooner or later we have to turn this stuff around."

The track has a capacity of 76,000, but Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that he expected about 12,000 fans to attend. A track spokeswoman said attendance would not be announced, but it appeared to be about 10% full.