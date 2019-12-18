Kevin Lemieux

Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-4
Weight: 235
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Ashburnham, Mass.
High School: Governor's Academy
Biography: High School: Four-year defensive end for head coach Jim O’Leary … Rated one of the top overall prospects in Massachusetts by 247Sports.com (No. 8), ESPN (No. 9) and Rivals.com (No. 10) … Considered the No. 45 strongside defensive end in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com … PrepStar All-East Region performer … 2019 All-NEPSAC selection … Named to the All-Independent School League (ISL) Team in 2018 and 2019 … Earned All-ISL Honorable Mention as a sophomore in 2017 … Garnered 2018 Boston Herald and Boston Globe All-Scholastic recognition … As a senior, posted 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks to lead the Governors to a 8-2 overall record … Two-time team captain … Played basketball for two seasons.