Kevin Mead is a 36-year-old right-handed bowler, is married, lives in Elbridge and is a coordinator at Hill-Rom Medical Technologies. This is the fourth time (out of eight) he has qualified. Kevin has been in the final eight one other time and his previous best finish was fifth. His career high average is a 222 and his current league average is 226. Kevin’s high game is a 300 and high series is a 793. His tournament average is 227 and his next opponent is Neale Baran.