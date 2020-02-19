Kieboom gets another shot to make Nationals' roster

“The more he does it, and the more he sees it," Bogar said, “the better he's going to be.”

Said Turner: "He's been trying to learn as much as he can."

Learn how to play third after coming up as a shortstop.

Learn to adjust to big league pitching.

Learn the ways of day-to-day life in the majors.

Learn, most of all, from his struggles during an 11-game, 39-at-bat stint with the Nationals in April and May of 2019, when he filled in at shortstop for an injured Turner.

The numbers were stark: five hits (including two homers), 16 strikeouts, four errors.

"Had a little bit of success, but I failed a lot. To fail in an environment like that, it's different. ... If I had two errors in a game in the minor leagues, I don't have to deal with any media after," said Kieboom, who hit .303 with 16 homers and 79 RBIs at Triple-A Fresno last year. "It's just a matter of how you handle things. I don't like to fail, but I never felt uncomfortable by any means up there."

General manager Mike Rizzo blamed himself for that too-soon trip to the majors.

"It's a lot to take on for any player, but especially a young player," Rizzo said. "Last year was a failure -- and we're not afraid to call that very short stint a 'failure' for him -- but we're not concerned about that. At all. We see skills and tools and baseball IQ and acumen. Last year was on me for bringing him to the big leagues before he was ready. It was by necessity; we had to do it. ... We also knew he had the makeup and character that if he did go up and fail, he's not going to regress when he comes back up for good."

