Kimmel apologizes for use of blackface in sketches

He also said he didn't consider his impersonations of Black people in racial terms.

"Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices," Kimmel said.

He said he had long been reluctant to address the subject, "as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us.

"That delay was a mistake," he said.

Kimmel also had a warning for critics who might use his past against him.

"I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me," he said. "I love this country too much to allow that. I won't be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas."

Kimmel made his announcement as he is beginning a summer-long vacation. He's an important figure at ABC; he was just named host of this fall's Emmy Awards and he has taken over Regis Philbin's role for the network's summertime remake of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

ABC had no comment about his statement.